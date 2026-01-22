PA regularises Polidano’s illegalities in listed Balzan garden

The Planning Board has approved an application submitted by Charles Polidano’s Balzan Estates Ltd to sanction illegal works on three adjacent Grade 2 scheduled properties fronting Triq il-Kbira, Balzan.

The permit was approved by nine votes to one, with NGO representative Romano Cassar the only board member to vote against it.

Board chairman Emmanuel Camilleri acknowledged that the application seeks to regularise illegalities related to works carried out on the basis of a permit issued in 2015, which was later revoked by the courts. Camilleri expressed discomfort at sanctioning illegal works but warned that refusal could have negative consequences, potentially leading to further deterioration of the buildings.

Romano Cassar noted that the works being sanctioned were carried out while the original permit was under appeal.

“This sends a negative message to society and perpetuates the build-now, sanction-later mentality, resulting in an endless cycle of enforcement notices being issued and development being regularised at a later stage,” he said.

Camilleri partly agreed with Cassar but insisted that things are changing, arguing that developers are maturing and are less keen on being perceived as “cowboys”.

The permit is also subject to a €4,400 fine.

A proposal by Executive Chairman Johann Buttigieg to impose a €50,000 bank guarantee to ensure compliance with permit conditions was also approved.

During the public hearing, resident Rueben Farrugia presented official aerial photographs showing changes to the site between 1998 and 2024. The images show a gradual erosion of the garden, mostly due to works carried out between 1998 and 2012, later sanctioned and extended by the 2015 permit.

“From a dense forest recognised as an open green enclave in the local plan, we have ended up with a much-reduced open space,” Farrugia noted.

Farrugia also questioned the case officer’s decision to set 2013 as the cut-off date for establishing site commitments, arguing that the permit used to determine these commitments had been revoked by the courts.

Balzan mayor Angelo Micallef endorsed Farrugia’s comments and referred to the increased density in an area already suffering from acute parking problems, noting that the developer is offering only four additional parking spaces. He also expressed concern that the current application could serve as a stepping stone towards commercial development and called on the PA to impose a condition preventing any future change of use. The board did not follow up on this proposal.

The application effectively regularises extensive works already carried out on the site, including the dismantling of structures and boundary walls, the removal of trees, alterations to historic buildings, and the construction of a swimming pool within the historic gardens. According to the case officer’s report, soil take-up resulting from various extensions—including a parking area and swimming pool—amounts to 529sq.m, representing 15% of the protected garden space. The aim of these works was to create three separate dwellings, with plans also foreseeing a gravel-surfaced parking area.

Some of the works being sanctioned had previously been authorised through two permits later revoked by the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal and the courts, while other works were never authorised at any stage. Some of the works were carried out while the appeal process was ongoing.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage had earlier documented significant losses of original fabric—particularly within property No. 60—resulting from works carried out both without a permit and under approvals later revoked. However, it later gave its go-ahead for the regularisation after concluding that the proposed interventions respect the cultural heritage value of the scheduled buildings and retain their overall legibility within the urban conservation context.

The case officer also described the interventions carried out on the site as “remedial” works intended to compensate for the loss of original historic fabric.

The three properties comprise a vernacular two-storey residence, a British-period townhouse and a late knights-period house, all scheduled at Grade 2 and located within the Balzan Urban Conservation Area.

The site includes an extensive rear garden containing a pigeon loft, a traditional underground water cistern partially converted into a WWII shelter, and a historic watermill accessible from an adjoining alley. Most of the garden falls within a designated open-space enclave protected by planning policy.