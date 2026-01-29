Joseph Portelli eyes five-storey block instead of old pasta factory in Balzan

Developer Joseph Portelli is proposing a five-storey residential and commercial block in place of the Macaroni Premier factory on Triq in-Naxxar in Balzan.

The application foresees the complete demolition of the existing property, excavation of the site, and the construction of two basement levels to accommodate 30 parking spaces. At ground-floor level, the plans include a showroom, a shop and a cafeteria, while the four overlying levels would host 29 residential units, including two penthouses with pools on the recessed top floor.

Portelli has stated that he does not own the site but has been authorised to carry out the proposed development through an agreement with the owner. The site is located within the development zone. The existing structure, occupied by a two-storey pasta factory, predates the 1968 survey sheets.

A permit for the complete demolition of the factory and the construction of a four-storey block with a ground-floor showroom and offices was initially issued in 2009. The permit was renewed in 2013 and 2018 and remains valid until December 2026. Originally issued to Macaroni Premier & Maltova Products Ltd, the permit was later transferred to Portelli.

Before the permit was renewed, the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage (SCH) expressed heritage concerns, noting that the factory’s design complemented the road alignment leading to the Balzan, Lija and Birkirkara roundabout.

It also highlighted that the main entrance reflected a modernist design. While not opposing redevelopment, the SCH concluded that the building may have architectural features worth preserving and integrating into the new development. However, the Planning Authority renewed the permit, noting that, as a renewal of an already approved permit, the plans could not be further amended.