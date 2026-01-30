Suq tal-Belt: Heritage watchdog objects to umbrellas instead of irregular canopies

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has objected to a new proposal by Arkadia to install six large umbrellas outside Suq tal-Belt instead of the present canopies.

The watchdog has warned that the structures would visually intrude on one of Valletta’s most sensitive heritage settings. However, it has not ruled out a less intrusive canopy. The existing canopies are not covered by a planning permit and have been subject to an enforcement order issued six years ago.

While supporting the removal of the existing canopy structures, which it described as intrusive and damaging to perceptions of the historic market, the superintendence said the proposed umbrellas would result in “the same level of visual intrusion” while increasing clutter in front of Suq tal-Belt and opposite the Grandmaster’s Palace.

Arkadia’s proposal foresees six umbrellas, each rising to 3.7 metres, to cover its outdoor dining area along the market’s entire frontage. According to the Superintendence, such structures would inevitably impact how the building is perceived and appreciated as a standalone monument.

However, it added that it may consider alternative solutions, including lightweight, retractable canopies of an appropriate design, subject to further review, signalling a willingness to assess revised proposals that better respect the site’s heritage.

The application forms part of a long-running planning and enforcement saga dating back to 2019, when the Planning Authority issued an enforcement notice against two large canopies erected outside the restaurant. Arkadia appealed the notice, and the appeal remains pending before the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal. The next sitting of the appeal is in April.

Last September, the Commissioner for Environment and Planning strongly criticised the Planning Authority for allowing the structures to remain in place for six years, describing them as illegal and harmful to Valletta’s UNESCO status. He ruled that the pending appeal should not delay direct action, particularly given the scale, visibility and prolonged duration of the breach.

The Planning Authority had argued that a new application for umbrellas justified delaying enforcement action. However, the Commissioner dismissed this argument, noting that the application presented did not seek to sanction the illegal canopies but proposed their replacement.

Arkadia has maintained that the original canopy, approved under a one-year development notification order, had to be replaced after it deteriorated and became a safety hazard. The Planning Authority, however, has consistently held that the replacement structures were not covered by the expired permit.

A previous attempt in 2022 to install retractable canopies was unanimously rejected by the Planning Board and later dismissed on appeal, with the tribunal ruling that the proposal would undermine the “legibility” of the Grade 1 listed market and disrupt the architectural equilibrium of the streetscape.