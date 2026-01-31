Heritage watchdog clears way for db Group’s pool instead of boathouse

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage (SCH) has given the green light for the development of a 292sq.m pool area in St George’s Bay instead of a dilapidated boathouse.

The boathouse, visible on the 1897 Ordnance Survey, was used to service small military vessels, according to a 1926 military plan. The site is historically part of the St George’s Barracks complex, scheduled at Grade 2 by the Planning Authority.

In December 2025, the SCH’s initial representation raised concerns over the absence of interior photographs and other documentation, noting that the boathouse might contain architectural features worthy of preservation. At that stage, the authority reserved its comments pending further evidence.

However, after the applicant submitted condition reports and interior images, the SCH and the Cultural Heritage Advisory Committee (CHAC) reassessed the application, noting that the boathouse had suffered severe erosion, dilapidation and unsympathetic alterations over time, compromising any cultural heritage value.

The SCH therefore concluded that preservation is not warranted and that the authority “does not object to the proposed demolition or to this application.” The condition reports mentioned by the SCH have not been uploaded to the Planning Authority’s public information website.

The clearance paves the way for db Group to demolish the boathouse and construct a pool and deck along this stretch of public coastline. The Lands Authority had previously issued a procedural clearance, allowing the application to progress through the Planning Authority. This clearance, however, does not grant any rights of ownership over public land.

Critics have expressed concern about the potential loss of cultural heritage, encroachment on the public foreshore, and the broader pressures of coastal development in Malta’s densely built seaside communities.

Political party Momentum has also lodged a Freedom of Information request to examine Lands Authority procedures and ensure transparency.

The proposal forms part of a wider development by db Group at St George’s Bay. The original project, which includes a 12-storey hotel and two 17-storey towers, was approved by the Planning Authority in 2021. In December 2025, the authority approved a further revision allowing an additional seven storeys on each of the two towers.

The boathouse application now awaits final approval from the Planning Authority.