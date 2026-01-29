Plans submitted for garden and multi-level underground parking in Gozo’s capital

Plans have been submitted to develop a multi-level underground parking facility in Rabat, Gozo, topped by a landscaped public garden.

The proposal for which a planning application has been presented (PA/04986/25), forms part of broader efforts to prepare the town for its 2030 European Capital of Culture designation, according to a project description statement (PDS) authored by Mariello Spiteri’s EMP consultancy.

Currently, the surface car park accommodates 110 cars and eight tourist buses, with extra on-street parking along surrounding roads. According to the new plans, the existing eight dedicated spaces for heavy vehicles and private coaches will be entirely removed. Instead, these vehicles will use a new drop-off and pick-up point incorporated along Triq Giorgio Borg Olivier.

The underground facility will provide parking spaces for 259 cars and 27 motorbikes, with access from Triq 10 ta’ Gunju 1887 and exit onto the new road connecting to Triq Giorgio Borg Olivier. Interactive computerised systems will guide drivers to available spaces, while parking will be charged.

The PDS links parking charges to “maintenance and constant upgrading” of the facilities. Metering and payment for on-road parking in the surrounding roads would “also have to be considered in order to alleviate increased pressure on street parking from patrons refusing to pay the parking charges in the multi-level car park”.

Above ground, the current car park will be replaced with a landscaped garden linked to Villa Rundle Gardens, forming a continuous green corridor through the town centre. Indigenous trees, including Pinus Pinea and Cupressus Sempervirens, will provide shade and help reduce local surface temperatures by 10–15°C, improving air quality, the PDS states.

Recreational facilities are preserved through a multipurpose sports ground capable of hosting seven-a-side football, with independent entrances, perimeter fencing, lighting, and emergency vehicle access from the higher part of Triq 10 ta’ Gunju 1887. Elevated walkways and ramps will connect the different areas of the park, with zones colour-coded for clarity and circulation.

The project also incorporates a 5,092 cubic metre stormwater reservoir beneath the deck to supply irrigation and fire-fighting systems.

The site presents a geological challenge due to plastic Blue Clay beneath the surface. To address this, the project will use secant pile walls and waffle-slab flooring, ensuring structural stability while minimising concrete use and maintaining safety for the multi-level parking and park above.

The project’s symbolic colour-coding is directly reflected in its physical architecture. In the Blue Zone, connecting the park to Villa Rundle Gardens, pedestrian bridges and crossings are accented in blue. The Yellow Zone features the pedestrian spiral and elevated walkways linking the bus terminus to the western part of the park. Finally, the Red Zone, comprising the sports ground and underlying parking, integrates its colour through red apertures and sun-screens, even though the main building facades are finished in traditional Gozo stone.

The primary bus terminus, which serves as the central interchange for public transport across Gozo, does not form part of this project. While it will remain in its current location, the project will enhance its connectivity by linking it to the new park via an elevated pedestrian bridge and a “pedestrian spiral”.