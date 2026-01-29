Planning Authority approves extra floors on Corinthia’s St George’s Bay hotels

The Planning Authority has approved three applications by the Corinthia Group to add two extra floors to its hotels in St George’s Bay, allowing an additional 252 rooms.

The approvals cover extensions to the Radisson Blu Resort, the Marina Hotel and the Corinthia St George’s Bay Hotel, following recommendations by the Development Management Directorate.

The Radisson Blu Resort will increase from five to seven storeys, adding 74 rooms and raising capacity from 257 to 331.

The Marina Hotel will gain 101 rooms, increasing from 200 to 301, while the Corinthia St George’s Bay Hotel will add 77 rooms, taking its total from 248 to 325.

All three sites fall within Resort Zones under the North Harbour Local Plan. The Planning Authority applied the Height Limitation Adjustment Policy for Hotels, which allows additional height for hotel developments in tourism areas, provided the added floors are restricted to hotel use.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage raised no objection, despite nearby scheduled heritage assets. Infrastructure Malta did not require site-specific traffic impact assessments, while parking provision was considered adequate.

The Environment and Resources Authority concluded that no significant environmental impacts were likely, as the developments remain within existing building footprints and do not extend towards the shoreline.

Din l-Art Ħelwa objected to the Marina Hotel extension, citing concerns about congestion and environmental impact, but the objection was not upheld.

Approval is subject to binding agreements with the Planning Authority and Malta Tourism Authority, preventing conversion of the new floors to residential use. All three permits are outline approvals, meaning detailed architectural plans must still be submitted and approved before construction can begin.

