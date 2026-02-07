Wied iz-Zurrieq quay upgrade plans include new toilets, diver facilities and covered boat storage

One of Malta’s busiest coastal tourism hotspots could undergo significant changes under plans to upgrade facilities at Wied iz-Zurrieq, including new public toilets, diver amenities, a rebuilt Blue Grotto ticket booth and covered boat storage for fishermen. A project that will slightly increase the site’s visual prominence but which environmental regulators say is unlikely to cause significant impacts.

The application, submitted by the Coastal and Stormwater Unit within the Public Works Department, covers a roughly 1,000-square-metre site outside the development zone on the southern edge of Qrendi. The area currently consists mainly of a concrete quay and an access staircase, surrounded by agricultural land, garrigue and a small cluster of residential and commercial buildings, close to the Grade 1 listed Torri ta’ Xutu.

The project proposes demolishing the existing small ticketing booth and reconstructing it with improved facilities for operators, including storage areas, a kitchenette and rest space, alongside new public toilets. Beneath the reorganised diver parking area, a covered boat storage facility is planned for fishermen, while the upper level will be adapted into an improved kitting area for scuba divers.

Works also include refurbishment of the quay and access staircase, which have deteriorated significantly due to wave action and repeated wetting and drying cycles. The concrete surface will be broken up and replaced with a new reinforced deck, while the staircase leading down to the quay will be demolished and rebuilt to align with a new ramp. Additional improvements are planned to enhance diver entry points, traditional boat mooring and bathing access.

According to the application, excavation to a depth of around 2.5 metres will be required beneath the existing road to construct the new facilities. Excavated material will be carted off to approved recycling facilities, while construction will involve reinforced concrete foundations, walls and roofing. Part of the extended roof over the boatyard will also support the parking area above.

In total, the development provides for a 75-square-metre ticketing booth and operator facilities, a 402-square-metre diver parking and kitting area, 219 square metres of covered boat storage for fishermen, and 118 square metres of enhanced quay space.

The Environmental Resources Authority (ERA), which screened the proposal, concluded that the project is unlikely to have significant environmental impacts and does not require a full environmental impact assessment. ERA noted that most works will be confined to already developed land, with only minor intensification resulting from the extension of the boat storage area.

While acknowledging that the development will exceed existing levels and increase the site’s visual prominence, ERA said this was unlikely to significantly affect visual amenity or landscape character, given the current baseline. However, the authority flagged an existing southern-facing boundary wall as a negative visual element and requested visuals showing how it will be treated to improve its appearance and better integrate it with the surrounding environment.

ERA also recommended that a detailed Works Method Statement be submitted before construction begins. This must address potential impacts during the building phase, including dust, noise, light emissions and the risk of polluted runoff or material spillages entering the marine environment. The statement must also outline mitigation and contingency measures, particularly in adverse weather conditions, and include an environmental monitoring plan.

During quay works, a silt curtain will be installed and spill-prevention measures implemented to protect the sea. Concrete pouring will be carried out in stages using pumps and cranes from above the site, with materials hoisted down to minimise disturbance.

The authority ultimately raised no objection to the project from an environmental perspective, subject to these conditions being met.

Wied iz-Zurrieq is a major attraction for both tourists and locals, serving as the departure point for Blue Grotto boat tours and providing access to popular dive sites such as the Um El-Faroud wreck.

The area is also used by small-scale fishermen and remains a favoured bathing spot. Growing demand for services has led to congestion, prompting the proposed upgrades to improve safety, accessibility and organisation across the site.