Heritage hotel at Villa Buleben needed to fund restoration, planners say

A major redevelopment of Villa Buleben in Żebbuġ with substantial new construction is necessary to make the historic estate’s renovation financially viable, the planning directorate said.

As a consequence, the Planning Authority’s Development Management Directorate is recommending approval of the planning permit.

Known locally as Tal-Baruni, the vacant 18th-century palazzo is one of Żebbuġ’s most storied landmarks. Long shrouded in mystery behind closed gates, its extensive gardens, intricate irrigation systems and chapel have remained largely inaccessible to the public for decades.

The palazzo enjoys Grade 2 protection, while the Chapel of Our Lady of Forsaken Souls, opposite the road carries the highest level of protection, Grade 1. Both are listed in the National Inventory of Cultural Property and sit within Żebbuġ’s Urban Conservation Area, overlooking a valley designated as a green area in the South Malta Local Plan.

The proposal seeks to convert the estate into a four-star heritage hotel with 32 rooms, combining the restored palazzo with a modern three-storey extension, 13 garden rooms spread across seven detached volumes, and a swimming pool.

A preliminary outline permit setting the basic development parameters was issued last year. However, key details such as the design and external appearance of the proposed buildings were left to be decided later, once the full development application was submitted.

The site spans around 9,016sq.m. Under the scheme, the palazzo would accommodate reception areas, lounges, dining spaces and wellness facilities, with five suites on its upper floors. The contemporary annex would add 14 guestrooms over three levels, while the garden would host 13 additional rooms in low-rise “hut-like” structures of varying heights.

New plans propose smaller hotel

The Planning Authority says the project has been significantly reduced from an earlier 51-room proposal and follows parameters already approved in the outline permit last year.

In its report, the Development Management Directorate argues that the scale of new development is justified by the need to secure the long-term conservation of the site.

“The scale of the proposal has been deemed acceptable in relation to the context and necessary to sustain the feasibility of the project,” planners state, describing the contemporary additions as a “sensitive extension” that would give the derelict complex a viable new use.

According to the authority, the project involves the comprehensive restoration of the palazzo, gardens, boundary wall and chapel, with minor alterations to improve functionality. The scattered garden units are intended to “fade into the surrounding vegetation,” while the modern annex is presented as deliberately distinct from the historic fabric, creating a clear architectural hierarchy between old and new.

Although hotels are not normally considered appropriate in residential areas under local plan policies, the planning authority relied on regeneration provisions that allow departures where a development contributes to the conservation of scheduled buildings.

The authority also cited growing demand for heritage tourism, describing the project as offering a “unique accommodation option” for local and international visitors.

Objections

However, the original application drew opposition. The Żebbuġ local council objected to the scheme, while NGO Il-Kolletiv had petitioned for Villa Buleben’s gardens and surrounding buildings to remain open to the public. Objectors also raised concerns about traffic impacts, visual scale and potential harm to the setting of the chapel and palazzo.

Despite this, heritage and environmental regulators raised no objection in principle, subject to strict restoration conditions, landscaping requirements and the use of local limestone. Because on-site parking cannot be provided, the developer will be required to pay €74,000 into the Urban Improvements Fund.

When issuing an outline permit in 2025 the Planning Authority said the villa was “set to be restored and rejuvenated from a vacant residence into a distinguished high-end heritage hotel”, adding that revised plans strike a better balance between heritage protection and modern hospitality needs.

While outline permission has been endorsed, the applicant must still secure a full development permit assessing detailed design elements.

A final decision by the Planning Authority board is due on 26 February 2026.