A 13-storey hotel proposed over Palazzina Vincenti will dominate Balluta Bay

Developer Carlo Stivala has submitted photomontages of a revised proposal for a 13-storey hotel on Palazzina Vincenti in St Julian’s that will tower over surrounding buildings.

Palazzina Vincenti is a modernist landmark building designed by architect Gustavo Romeo Vincenti that is on the promenade overlooking Balluta Bay.

The new design features 10 floors of curved balconies echoing the modernist building’s distinctive cantilevered concrete balcony. However, the visuals show the proposed structure rising higher and appearing bulkier than surrounding buildings, dominating views from Balluta Bay as well as nearby residential streets.