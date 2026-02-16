A 13-storey hotel proposed over Palazzina Vincenti will dominate Balluta Bay
Visuals highlight how revised design for new Balluta Bay hotel will tower over surrounding streets despite partial preservation of landmark modernist residence
Developer Carlo Stivala has submitted photomontages of a revised proposal for a 13-storey hotel on Palazzina Vincenti in St Julian’s that will tower over surrounding buildings.
Palazzina Vincenti is a modernist landmark building designed by architect Gustavo Romeo Vincenti that is on the promenade overlooking Balluta Bay.
The new design features 10 floors of curved balconies echoing the modernist building’s distinctive cantilevered concrete balcony. However, the visuals show the proposed structure rising higher and appearing bulkier than surrounding buildings, dominating views from Balluta Bay as well as nearby residential streets.
The original application presented in 2021 proposed the demolition of the modernist building and had sparked strong opposition from Malta’s architectural community, with more than 1,000 objections filed.
The project encountered a major obstacle in April 2023 when the Planning Authority scheduled a substantial part of the existing palazzo, granting it Grade 2 protection. Two adjacent houses, also designed by Vincenti in a restrained modernist style, were likewise scheduled at Grade 2 level, while their interiors were given Grade 3 protection, which does not preclude demolition.
Grade 2 scheduling prevents demolition and allows interior alterations only if carried out sensitively and with minimal impact on the building’s character. At the time, the Planning Authority warned that the application would need to be “radically modified” to ensure the palazzina was restored “to its original glory.”
More than two years later, Stivala’s revised proposal foresees restoration of the Grade 2-protected sections, demolition of parts covered by Grade 3 protection, and the construction of new floors resulting in a 13-storey building overall. The additional floors are separated from the existing building by what appears to be an air space that demarcates the old from the new.
Palazzina Vincenti served as the residence of Gustavo Romeo Vincenti, one of Malta’s most prominent early-20th-century architects. Although initially associated with Art Nouveau, he designed his own home in a modernist idiom defined by geometric forms, making it one of the earliest and most significant examples of modernist architecture in Malta.
In a representation filed in December, architect and heritage advocate Edward Said argued the latest proposal “simply mutilates this historic monument,” warning that approval would result in the loss of a unique residence designed by a leading architect as his own home. He urged the authority to permit only full restoration of the building.
Stivala has recently applied to regularise the demolition of the façade of a building in Sliema following the issue of a permit for a 15-storey hotel. The façade had a degree of historical and architectural value according to the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and should have been retained according to the original permit.
New plans for the site propose replacing it with a modern façade while increasing the number of floors from 15 to 17, without exceeding the approved height.