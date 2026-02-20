Developer declares public ownership on land earmarked for Buġibba lido

A private developer has resubmitted plans for a beach lido overlooking the rocky foreshore in Buġibba after withdrawing an earlier application that had incorrectly stated the site was not government-owned.

The new proposal, filed by Stephen Bonnici’s company Islet Fantasy Funpark, includes a restaurant, pool and adjacent sunbed area on an 828-square-metre cemented platform near Bugibba Water Park.

The firm, which also owns Popeye Village, stated in its latest application that it does not own the land but has secured the owner’s consent, and clarified that the site is “partly or wholly owned by Government.”

This marks a shift from a previous application submitted in 2024 — now withdrawn — which had declared the land was not government property.

Photomontages submitted with the new proposal show the development confined to the already cemented area. However, aerial imagery cited by the Planning Authority indicates the site formed part of the natural rocky foreshore before 2004, with the concrete platform likely constructed around 2008.

Planning records show that in 2004 Gaetano Tanti obtained a permit to develop a seasonal children’s park on the site, operating only between May and September. Approved facilities included a bar and first-aid room, and a later permit allowed the bar’s relocation to an existing public convenience structure. According to the St Paul’s Bay Local Council, the area continued to be used as a children’s attraction until 2018.

The site — previously a mini-golf facility — is designated as a “safeguarded area” in the local plan, a zoning category that applies to much of the Buġibba shoreline and generally prohibits permanent structures despite falling within the development zone.

The local council had objected to the earlier lido proposal, backing its position with a technical report by architect Mariello Spiteri. The report concluded the project would intensify use in a location that is relatively inaccessible and not directly connected to a public road.

Local officials argued that approving the lido would represent a departure from the low-impact development approved in 2009, which mainly served children already visiting the nearby water park. By contrast, the new plans envisage year-round commercial activity likely to draw additional traffic to an area with limited access.

The council also warned that the project would increase demand for on-street parking without providing dedicated spaces.

Environmental groups Moviment Graffitti and Din l-Art Ħelwa previously objected, arguing that the proposal would further commercialise the foreshore.

The application is now pending assessment.