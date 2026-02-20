Massive Mosta site near Ta’ Qali set to be zoned for development

An area the size of six football pitches in Tad-Dib at Mosta is set to be zoned for development next month.

The planning application covers a massive parcel of land that was added to the development zone in 2006.

The Planning Directorate has recommended that the Executive Council of the Planning Authority approve the scheme. If granted approval is granted it would transform one of Malta’s largest undeveloped land parcels into a major planned residential and commercial development.

The site, covering approximately 41,370sq.m is bounded by Triq Familja Cumbo, Triq il-Ballata, Triq Alofju Wignacourt, Triq il-Mithna, and Triq Durumblat. The application was presented by Charles Azzopardi and 21 other owners including Skyline Developments Limited owned by the AX group.

The southern edge faces land outside the development zone, while the northern and eastern sides are surrounded by established residential areas. A cemetery lies to the southwest. For decades this land was off-limits to development, only becoming eligible after its inclusion in the 2006 Rationalisation Schemes.

The site is the second largest among pending rationalisation areas after a 115,000sq.m parcel of farmland in Swatar.

An earlier application (PC39/09) at Tad-Dib was refused by the PA’s executive council in March 2017. The refusal was widely regarded as significant because it signalled that inclusion in the 2006 rationalisation exercise did not automatically guarantee approval for development. The council voted against that proposal for several reasons, including the fact that the scheme did not constitute good urban design, particularly in terms of street layout, density, and the provision of green public open space. It was also judged to fall short of key strategic planning objectives related to community facilities and the protection of urban character and amenity.

The main difference between the present application and the one refused in 2017 is the addition of around 350sq.m of open space to the previously proposed layout.

The current proposal envisages predominantly residential blocks reaching a maximum height of 17.5 metres (five floors including penthouse level), together with a centrally located mixed-use zone of about 825sq.m for ground-floor commercial activity with residences above. Internal roads would mostly be 10.36 metres wide, alongside narrower service roads intended to improve access and maintain separation from surrounding sensitive uses. Public open space exceeding 1,392sq.m, along with landscaped areas, is included to satisfy planning gain requirements.

Despite the recommendation for approval, one aspect stands out—a full archaeological investigation requested by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage is scheduled to take place after zoning approval.

This sequencing is unusual because zoning effectively commits the site to development parameters before heritage studies are concluded. The land includes a pre-1968 structure that may ultimately need to be dismantled or relocated depending on archaeological findings.

The superintendence noted that it had requested the implementation of a comprehensive archaeological evaluation of the site. Following unsuccessful attempts to finalise this evaluation, the project architect declared that the evaluation cannot be concluded at this stage due to ownership issues. Since the superintendence was not in a position to state whether the proposed scheme will impact any archaeological remains it proposed a condition stating that the entire area is to be evaluated comprehensively before a full development application is submitted. The SCH added that the discovery of features may necessitate a change in scheme or road alignments.

Other consultees, including Transport Malta and the Environment and Resources Authority, raised no objections to the zoning proposal itself, subject to standard conditions on infrastructure, environmental protection, and site management at later development stages. Public representations, however, cited concerns ranging from loss of agricultural land and ecological impacts to traffic pressures and compatibility with the surrounding urban fabric.

In 2021, the Mosta local council had also objected describing the application as “a clear attempt to fit in, as much as possible, the maximum number of residential plots within the available site boundary” and that the “surge of residential units within the area falls short of a long-term vision of planning for this location”.

Moreover, the proposed public open spaces are “far too small and inappropriately located within the overall scheme”. The council also expressed concern the development as proposed does not allow enough space for a future expansion of the cemetery.

The executive council is scheduled to determine the application on 3 March, nearly seven years after it was first submitted. Its decision will determine whether a long-protected tract of land on Mosta’s southern edge becomes one of the largest new urban development zones ever approved in Malta.