Policy opens ODZ quarries to sports complexes and supermarkets

Outside Development Zone (ODZ) quarries could be developed into sports facilities and ancillary commercial spaces like supermarkets, according to a policy draft recently issued for public consultation.

The draft policy establishes a specific policy framework regulating the commercialisation of sports facilities.

The proposal designates quarries as eligible locations only as “a last resort,” after a sequential land-use approach prioritising urban re-use and redevelopment has been exhausted, while also setting restoration, environmental, and operational criteria intended to govern development within already committed sites.

The draft policy would prevail over conflicting provisions in existing local plans, introducing a general policy intended to align older spatial strategies with current regulations governing the commercialisation of sports facilities.

The quarry proposal was inserted following feedback received during a three-week public consultation held in June and July 2025.

One of the representations was made by the Malta Premier League, represented by its Chairman and former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, who while fully recognising the importance of protecting ODZ areas, he called on the Authority to identify appropriate solutions within “already committed zones” that balance environmental stewardship with the legitimate needs of the sports industry.

Muscat specifically referred to a number of member clubs who currently lack the infrastructure necessary to meet international competition standards.

Proposed framework for quarry developments

To utilise an ODZ quarry, a sports organisation must have been registered with SportMalta for at least ten years and must lack access to facilities meeting international standards. Each proposal must achieve comprehensive environmental restoration, primarily through infilling with inert waste and significant soft landscaping in addition to the sports surfaces themselves.

Development is prohibited on or near scheduled ecological or archaeological sites and must not negatively affect groundwater or high-quality agricultural land. No new ODZ land beyond the original quarry boundary may be used.

The policy identifies two distinct categories of quarries that may be developed. The first applies to existing re-developed quarries that were already legally permitted for development before the new policy was adopted. In such cases, new floorspace may be constructed on top of structures already located within the quarry, provided that the additional development does not exceed a height of 9.8 metres above the highest road level bordering the site. At least 60% of this new floorspace must be dedicated to sports or sports ancillary activities, while the remaining 40% may be used for commercial development or warehousing.

The second category applies to operational or “obnoxious” quarries located less than 250 metres from residential areas. For these sites to qualify for development, all quarrying activity must cease and any obnoxious industry must be completely removed. The project must also include restoration measures, including infilling at least 40% of the quarry’s volume with inert waste and providing significant soft landscaping. Any resulting buildings must be situated within the quarry below the level of the bordering road, with roofs integrated into a restoration scheme that generally does not exceed pre-excavation site levels. As with the first category, a minimum of 60% of floorspace must be allocated to sports uses, while the remaining 40% may be used for commercial, warehousing, or social and community facilities. In both categories, developments must result in an overall environmental improvement of the area, undergo environmental, heritage, visual, and traffic impact screenings, and cannot extend onto any new ODZ land beyond the original quarry boundary.

Supermarkets to be allowed in sports club facilities

To support financial sustainability, the draft allows a mix of three development tiers.

Sports Activity covers core facilities such as pitches, courts, pools, and gyms. Sports Ancillary Activity includes infrastructure essential for operations, including spectator stands, dressing rooms, sports academies, medical centres, and clubhouses, which may incorporate catering used during events. Commercial Activity allows revenue-generating spaces, including offices, retail units, supermarkets, catering establishments with unrestricted hours, and childcare centres.

The policy maintains a strict 60/40 ratio requiring that sports and ancillary areas together account for at least 60% of total floorspace so that the primary purpose of the site remains sporting, while permitting commercial development to support operational viability.

Environmental safeguards

The draft integrates environmental safeguards alongside these provisions.

Development is prohibited on or near scheduled ecological or archaeological sites and must not affect groundwater vulnerability or high-quality agricultural land. All applications must undergo environmental, heritage, visual, and traffic impact screenings, and measures must be implemented to prevent pollution, including mitigation of high-intensity floodlighting.

The next stage will involve further technical evaluation and public representations before the policy framework is incorporated into the relevant local plans.