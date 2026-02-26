PA approves Corinthia Oasis hotel and 25 luxury villas

The Planning Board has approved the redevelopment of the derelict Ħal Ferħ complex in Għajn Tuffieħa, with the project securing 11 votes in favour and none against.

The Corinthia Group’s proposal, branded as the Corinthia Oasis, will replace the former Air Malta holiday village with a luxury resort combining hospitality and residential elements.

The tourism component includes a 122-room hotel, 22 water suites, and 17 garden suites, alongside leisure facilities such as pools, a spa, a gym, and the adaptive reuse of a historic military chapel.

The residential enclave, the most controversial element of the plan, features 16 villas and nine bungalows across 30,579sq.m. While permanent dwellings are generally barred in Outside Development Zone areas, changes to the local plan approved in 2021 allow high-quality residential units in this area.

The 25 villas and bungalows in the Corinthia Oasis are designed for independent ownership, each functioning as a stand-alone Class 1 dwelling that can be sold separately, unlike the hotel suites which remain restricted to tourism use.

Corinthia will pay €225,000 as a planning gain for the ODZ component and €10.3 million to the Lands Authority for conversion to residential use.

Photomontages suggest that the visual impact which would be considerable in the absence of landscaping would be mitigated through extensive planting with already mature trees. An onsite nursery is already present on site.

Buildings are capped at low heights, 4.75 metres for single-storey units, 8.5 metres for two-storey, ensuring minimal visual intrusion. The residences are fully independent Class 1 properties, able to be sold to private owners, unlike the hotel suites restricted to tourism use.

None of the board members raised any concerns on the project.

The PA had already approved the development of a resort consisting of 228 units in the same area in 2013. This was essentially a tourism-focused development including time share apartments, unlike the current Corinthia Oasis proposal which combines a hotel with 25 permanent residential units.