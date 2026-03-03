PA approves zoning of massive Mosta site, paving way for residential and commercial development

The Planning Authority has approved the zoning of an area the size of six football pitches in Tad-Dib in Mosta, paving the way for residential and commercial development.

The planning application covers a massive parcel of land, covering approximately 41,000sq.m, that was added to the development zone in 2006.

The site is bounded by Triq Familja Cumbo, Triq il-Ballata, Triq Alofju Wignacourt, Triq il-Mithna, and Triq Durumblat. The application was presented by Charles Azzopardi and 21 other owners, including Skyline Developments Limited, owned by the AX Group.

The southern edge faces land outside the development zone, while the northern and eastern sides are surrounded by established residential areas. A cemetery lies to the southwest. For decades, this land was off-limits to development, only becoming eligible after its inclusion in the 2006 Rationalisation Scheme.

An earlier application (PC39/09) at Tad-Dib was refused by the PA’s executive council in March 2017. The council voted against that proposal for several reasons, including the fact that the scheme did not constitute good urban design, particularly in terms of street layout, density, and the provision of green public open space. It was also judged to fall short of key strategic planning objectives related to community facilities and the protection of urban character and amenity.

The main difference between today's approved application and the one refused in 2017 is the addition of around 350sq.m of open space to the previously proposed layout, additional front gardens, and the introduction of a new road splitting part of the development.

The current proposal envisages predominantly residential blocks reaching a maximum height of 17.5 metres (five floors including penthouse level), together with a centrally located mixed-use zone of about 825sq.m for ground-floor commercial activity with residences above. Public open space exceeding 1,392sq.m, along with landscaped areas, is included to satisfy planning gain requirements.

During the meeting the executive council removed the need for a full archaeological investigation requested by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage but these studies will be conducted separately for each block. The justification provided was that the site has multiple owners.

During the meeting, architect Carmel Cacopardo noted that when the rationalisation was approved, the government had not specified which kind of development could be allowed on these sites, leaving it open for development of lower intensity than that being proposed on this site. He even suggested that, despite being included in the development zone, this does not exclude the possibility that the site be developed as a public open space. Moreover, Cacopardo insisted that there was no major difference between the application turned down in 2017 and the present one, describing the changes as “minimal”.

He also reminded the board that the Police Code precludes new cemeteries within a 183-metre radius of dwellings. In this case, the development was given the clearance of the Environmental Health Department, but Cacopardo warned that this could be a ground for an appeal against the development.

PA Executive Chairman Johann Buttigieg rebutted, arguing that the law precludes new cemeteries within this radius and not dwellings next to an existing cemetery. He also rebutted Cacopardo’s argument that the PA was free to refuse residential development on rationalisation sites and pointed out that the Cabinet memo specified the amount of open space which was to be included in such developments.

A Nature Trust representative also called for a comprehensive study before any development is approved. Residents highlighted various problems, including parking, traffic, noise, and building intensity. ERA CEO Kevin Mercieca proposed a condition requiring the “relocation” of wildlife from the area which was approved.

The PA executive chairman also proposed a number of other conditions, including one limiting the development of supermarkets to the mixed-use area.