PA set to approve excavations for 13-storey Qormi tower

The Planning Authority is set to approve a first phase for the 13-storey tower in Qormi proposed by developer Joseph Portelli.

The 3,800 square metre site fronts Qormi road across the Centreparc shopping complex.

The project will start with the excavation of two parking levels on the undeveloped parcel of land, which currently hosts an old agricultural building that will be retained and restored.

The PA’s planning commission said it was using the procedure was applied to the Centreparc project where excavations were approved prior to the permit for the overlying building.

But this could set a precedent for other projects like the DB group’s City Centre in Pembroke, whose developers have also applied separately for the excavation of the site.

The PA’s planning directorate insists that without the approval of the excavation separately, the assessment of the design of Phase 2 of the overall project would be prejudiced.

The Planning Authority board will discuss the project on Thursday. Excavations will also see the removal of rubble walls and existing trees. The existing building at the corner between Triq l-Erba Qaddisin and Triq il-Belt Valletta, and the adjacent water reservoir, will be retained and restored. A water-shoot will be dismantled and relocated further down Qormi road, and a reservoir and stone-wall canal on Valletta preserved and restored.

The underground excavations will host a car park for 84 cars and 12 motorcycles.

The Qormi local council had objected to the application due to the visual impact of the 13-storey tower on the entrance of Qormi, expressing concern on the increase in traffic in the area.