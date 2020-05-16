Villa Arrigo seeks green light for villas, underground car park

The owners of Villa Arrigo in Naxxar have presented three separate applications, each for two villas on an extensive 3,000 sq.m plot.

If approved the applications will result in the uprooting of over 100 trees, including a large number of citrus trees, almond trees, palm trees, olive trees, pomegranate trees and even a number of mature pine trees.

Villa Arrigo Ltd’s plans will foresee the removal of planters, fountains, reservoirs and landscaping to build six semi-detached villas, including basement, landscaping and pools.

The Planning Authority had already approved a zoning application in June 2019, paving the way for the development of an 8m-wide road to cater for the new villas.

The approval was issued against a clear recommendation by the case officer to refuse these plans, deemed to be in breach of the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development which aims to protect green open spaces in urban areas.

The Naxxar local council had also objected to the application since the proposal will result in the loss of part of the gardens of Villa Arrigo.

Presently, the area is zoned for development up to a depth of 30 metres.

The proposal was also deemed to be in breach of policies against the development of gardens and backyards, apart from creating safety problems, in view that large parts of it do not have visibility from the main road.

Architect Edwin Mintoff defended the application insisting that the proposed road confirms with the local plan because the area is zoned for residential use and is not part of the urban conservation area.

Excavations proposed under Villa Arrigo

Another application foresees the demolition of the left part of the existing wedding hall and a new extension, for the excavation of five floors beneath the villa gardens to make way for three floors of parking levels, a catering kitchen and a power sub-station.

The Naxxar local council has called on the PA to consider the implications of the proposed development in view of the heritage and visual sensitivities of Villa Arrigo and San Pawl tat-Targa. The PA’s internal panel on design issues has called for photomontages of the project before expressing its opinion.