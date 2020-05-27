Stricter rules for developments in vicinity of historical buildings

New guidelines require developers to assess impact of their proposals on nearby historical monuments and buildings at an early stage of development process and will require them to submit photomontages showing the impact on the surrounding streetscape.

Developers will have to assess the visual impact of their proposals on protected buildings and monuments at the early stages of the planning process according to new planning guidelines announced by Environment Minister Aaaron Farrugia.

Through the new guidelines developers during the screening stage or following the validation of the application, developers to present a detailed assessment of the impacts of the proposed development on the protected building and identify the mitigation measures to be taken. This assessment process must be accompanied by the recommendations made by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH).

The PA is currently assessing a number of major applications which have an impact on nearby historical buildings which are either already protected or have been designated for protection.

These include the DB development which will envelop the scheduled St George’s barracks and the 31-storey hotel at Fort Cambridge on the site of the officers’ mess which is awaiting a decision on its scheduling.

The announcement on stricter rules aimed at protecting the setting of national monuments and buildings was made during a visit to Villa Frere, a site which was recently granted Grade 1 protection, by Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia.

Farrugia insisted that the guidelines will serve as a reference point for the PA boards, commissions and case officers when assessing these applications and making decisions.

“These sites very often have historic value. This is a heritage passed on from our forefathers and it is our duty to pass them on to upcoming generations. Intelligent planning is planning which is forward looking,” Farrugia said.

According to the new rules applicants will be also required to provide the Planning Directorate with a complete photographic inventory and “character appraisal” of the context of the site and to further assess the visual implications and potential impacts on the scheduled building, photomontages from strategic viewpoints will also be required.

Moreover the SCH will have the right to request that submitted drawings should include streetscapes showing full details of the adjoining buildings and existing street levels. other information deemed necessary.

Martin Saliba, Chairperson of the PA’s Executive Council insisted that development must also respect the context where historical buildings are located.

“Each scheduled building is located within a spatial context with which it relates to in different aspects. The setting is, therefore, an essential part of the building and how it is experienced,” Saliba said.