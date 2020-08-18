Planning Authority stops illegal works behind Poligas

The Planning Authority officials have inspected an extensive site adjacent to the Poligas factory, owned by construction magnate Charles Polidano, confirming that “concrete flooring has been recently laid on part of the site”.

The inspection took place after questions were sent on the legality of the works by MaltaToday yesterday morning. “No ongoing works were being undertaken at the time of the inspection,” a PA spokesperson told MaltaToday.

Nonetheless, the operator has been instructed not to proceed with any further works, and to take all the necessary steps to remove the illegalities on-site “unless a planning application attempting to regularise all the infringements is submitted to the Authority”.

The site in question is already subject to active enforcement dating to 2009 which has been accompanied by a daily penalty which has already accumulated to a maximum fine of €50,000. The PA will continue monitoring the site.

Immediately after Labour was elected to government in 2013 the Planning Authority had to intervene to stop works on the same site of Hal Farrug, adjacent to Poligas Ltd. Polidano Bros had resumed the illegal development at the Hal Farrug headquarters six months after police were asked to take action over environmental abuse.

In September 2012, following several warnings, the authority had requested the police to initiate criminal action against the developer for abusively carrying out a series of developments within the Hal Farrug area without the necessary planning permits.

Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi inaugurated the Poligas plant built only 200 metres from a fireworks factory despite producing the highly flammable acetylene gas on New Year’s Day 2006. Despite not being validated by an EIA, the project was approved by MEPA in May 2005.