PA will approve Qormi five-storey office block

The Planning Authority’s board is set to approve a five-storey commercial block on Valletta Road in Qormi, right opposite the Centerpark shopping mall.

The bulky project will have a total floor area of 11,000sq.m over a 2,000sq.m footprint, and includes a three-story undergound car park for 221 slots.

The project, proposed by Gozitan property magnate Joe Portelli, originally consisted of a more imposing 13-storey high-rise set over a smaller footprint.

The PA had approved the excavation of the site in May before new plans for a low-rise development were presented.

The high-rise plans were abandoned after the PA informed Portelli that the proposal was not in line with policy regulating high buildings, as the site area was less than 4,000sq.m as required to accommodate a medium and high-rise development.

Despite the massive scale of the project the PA’s design advisory committee said it is “not averse to the proposal”, expressing reservations on the dark grey slate material, texture and colour, especially that on the part of the building nearest the existing rural farmhouse, which is being retained and restored.

The Environment and Resources Authority also described the reduction in height from the originally proposed high rise “as positive and more in line with the surrounding area”.

The case officer recommending the project for approval described the proposed development as a “coherent building”, acceptable from an aesthetical point of view since “it constitutes a standalone building having no rhythm to follow of a particular street scape when seen from Qormi Road.”

A vernacular building in Triq l-Erba’ Qaddisin in the corner with Valletta Road and an existing reservoir, will be retained and restored.

A photovoltaic system will generate 32,000kWh of electricity annually. No green travel plan is being required because the project was deemed to provide sufficient parking spaces.