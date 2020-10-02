Revamped Depiro street project set for approval

One of Sliema’s last terraced rows of townhouses could get the green light for the internal demolition of 10 dwellings, after developers retained the Depiro Street architectural features and timber balconies, in changed plans.

A decision by the Planning Authority was postponed on 2 October, after the planning commission asked the developer to consider a set-back at roof level to eliminate the creation of a blank party wall on adjoining properties.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage is still “strongly” objecting to the development, expressing concerns on the internal demolition of houses inside Sliema’s urban conservation area, and their proposed increase in height.

The block will have basement parking, three overlying levels of apartments and a penthouse level.

The facades will be retained and reintegrated, together with the timber balconies and the ground floor plinths, including the wooden apertures, wrought iron fanlights and coloured glass windows.

But the development will still create a blank party wall on the adjacent traditional buildings.

The properties in question form a row of early 20th century townhouses of traditional vernacular and architectural value inside Sliema’s UCA. The proposed internal demolition is being deemed acceptable since part of the site is in a bad state of conservation, and the proposed redevelopment would “guarantee an acceptable level of comfort and amenity”, the case officer said. There are also higher commitments on both the left and right sides of the development, while the entire streetscape fronts a significantly higher commitment.

But the Superintendence reiterated its concern with the proposed increase in height, noting that this exceeds existing commitments on both sides, warning this will create blank walls that will negatively impact the UCA value.