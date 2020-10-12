Naxxar 10-storey high-rise public hates: recommended for approval

A social impact assessment commissioned by proponents of a high-rise on what is currently a parking area at the former Naxxar trade fair grounds, has revealed a majority against the 10-storey block, with 74% expressing a dislike for its proposed height.

In spite of the numerous objections from the public, the Planning Authority’s case officer is recommending the block’s approval claiming its “innovative design” will contribute to the “evolution of further interesting buildings in the area” and more outdoor spaces for both residents and the wider neighbourhood.

The project is a mixed-use development that includes supermarket and local shops, food and beverage outlets, office space, a gymnasium, a daycare centre and 113 residential units, together with 253 car park spaces.

The scientific survey included in the social impact assessment was based on a sample of 100 Naxxar residents which was deemed to provide a “sufficiently good profile of the views of the general public residing in the area”, according to sociologist Mario Vassallo.

Respondents were also asked whether they liked or disliked different aspects of the project.

While 60% liked the open-air piazza and 55% liked the idea of an underground car park, 60% disliked the residential apartments, and 74% disliked the idea of a 10-storey building. Opinions were more nuanced on the proposed supermarket with 38% disliking this aspect of the project and 43% liking it.

Prof. Vassallo, who wrote the report, concluded that a “large number of participants are of the opinion that the development should not go ahead” after pointing out that “their opinion was formed after being given factual information about the project”.

The result shows that only 26% think the project should go ahead, while 48% think that the project should be stopped. The remaining 26% were unsure.

The report partly attributes the negative reaction to a lack of knowledge of planning policies, particularly the one which requires high-rises to make up for their visual impact by creating more open spaces.

But Vassallo also warned the proposed development would take away the elements of communality which currently exists, and replace them with “purely secularised activities, stemming from purely financial objectives.”

He said that while a sense of community has to be “nurtured by a social infrastructure”, this aspect “is only given side-importance in the project in its current form”.

While the proposed development could itself constitute a “new centre, around which new community activities could develop” and that restaurants, a day-care centre for children and a supermarket “would help establish a new community”, the medium-rise building will “forcefully disrupt the exiting settlement pattern”.

“Instead of extending the street web, which traditionally characterizes the Maltese settlements, it acts as an out-of-place implant in the centre.

“It does not stimulate community activities but rather encourages an individualistic, anonymous, almost atomised lifestyle.”

Moreover, “commercial activities are not the best carriers of culture and focus primarily on profit rather the creation of communal activities and artifacts,” Vassallo said.

Negative visual impact

The project will have a total of 13 levels (three below ground) and an overall height of 31.7m.

The lowest levels will accommodate a car park, the supermarket and gymnasium; the ground floor will a daycare centre, two local shops, two restaurants and a bar. The office space will be at first-floor level, while the rest of the floors will have residential accommodation.

The development will have a gross floor area of 20,000 square metres on a 2,584sq.m footprint, together a 2,594sq.m open space and 1,277sq.m in roofed open space.

Both the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage and the PA’s own cultural heritage advisory committee warned of the massive visual impact on the urban skylines of Mosta and Naxxar when viewed from various viewpoints, such as Mdina.

The Superintendence drew attention to the relatively high elevation of the location, which is situated on the Naxxar ridge, warning that any high development at this location will have an inevitable impact on the landscape and it will dominate and redefine various views of the island: “The impact is such as to challenge the scenic significance of the parish churches of Mosta and Naxxar” and “the massive volume as proposed will also dwarf the historical chapel of St. Jacob the Apostle and will divorce it totally from the context, obliterating its legibility”.

The Chapel of St Jacob the Apostle is located immediately opposite the proposed development on Triq il-Markiz Giuseppe Scicluna.

The area was once used as a car park for the trade fair grounds, and is just 70m off the Naxxar urban conservation area and the Grade 1 scheduled Palazzo Parisio.

The PA’s design advisory committee has recognised the innovative design of the project but expressed concern with the proposed height, saying the stand-alone design “does not fit in the surrounding urban texture, particularly when considering its proximity to the UCA”.

Transport Malta issued its clearance in return for a €100,000 contribution for the upgrading of the junction between Vjal il-Labour and Vjal 21 ta Settembru in Naxxar. The case officer also recommended a financial contribution to the value of €324,750 towards the PA’s Urban Improvements Fund for the creation of public open spaces and sports facilities in the area.