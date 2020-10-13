ERA gives go-ahead for uprooting of Dingli carob trees, Graffitti hits out

The Environment and Resources Authority has issued an environmental permit allowing Infrastructure Malta to uproot trees in a Dingli street.

The permit allows for the “pruning and uprooting of trees at new schemed road off Triq San Ġwann Bosco, Dingli.” Among the trees set to be uprooted are two large carob trees aged over 300 years old.

The permit was granted so that IM can construct a tarmac road connecting two alleyways, a project that has been staunchly opposed by Moviment Graffitti, which argues that it will destroy cultivated land, protected trees and a nearby medieval chapel.

“Residents, farmers and activists are opposing this devastating and meaningless development. They stopped the works from starting when IM suddenly popped up to start the works a couple of days ago,” Graffitti said.

Two weeks ago Graffitti activists teamed up with farmers and residents from Dingli to inhibit roadworks from starting, standing in front of machinery to stop any movement.

“Requests were also made to the Minister for the Environment, the Minister for Transport and Infrastructure, and the Minister for Culture to change these plans, and to issue an Emergency Conservation Order on this site of natural, historical and agricultural value.”

“These requests are still awaiting a response,” they said.

