Watchdog: Kalkara marina extension will disturb bastion views

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has expressed its concern on the extension of the Kalkara yacht marina, through the introduction of 305 new berthing spaces over a 35,000sq.m space of the creek along Triq Sally Port and Triq ix-Xatt.

Malta’s cultural heritage watchdog warned about the intensity and formal layout of the mooring bays, calling for “a more organic layout to minimise the impact on views within this area of high scenic value.”

In the absence of a revision to plans, the SCH has called on the PA to refuse Transport Malta’s application.

Transport Malta acknowledged that the project will increase the number of large boats berthed in the inlet, and may result in the “increase the overall number of boats moored in the area.”

One of the expected impacts of the project is the disturbance of views of the Birgu bastions and Kalkara, which form part of the Area of High Landscape Value of the Harbour Fortifications. This will result in a negative impact on the harbour views from the pedestrian promenade.

The adverse visual impact could be mitigated by capping the number of large vessels mooring in the inlet, and by installing their mooring buoys in areas exerting the least visual impact in the inlet.

But the increase in number and density of boats in the inlet may exacerbate the water quality in the harbour due to additional seepage and leakage of fuels, lubricating oils, and other chemicals.

The project is being justified as a way of creating a uniform mooring arrangement for boats, which are presently anchored in a random and haphazard manner.

In October 2019 a spokesperson for TM confirmed potential plans for a request for proposal “for an extension to the marina in the area” as well as additional pontoons and further infrastructural investment.