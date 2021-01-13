Sant: ‘I saw Mrieħel flyover plans… there’s no justification for the loss of agricultural land’

Labour MEP Alfred Sant has poured cold water over implorations by transport minister Ian Borg for people to see the plans of a controversial flyover on the Mrieħel bypass before taking a stand.

The former prime minister doubled down on his initial complaint against the plan to cut into agricultural land, saying that the protests against the project are now “greatly justified”.

“I see no judicious, added value in the flyover proposal, except for the promoters of high-rise development. I don’t want to believe this is the sole reason for the proposal, but on the other hand, I doubt the extent to which this flyover would be valuable for them.

“The best these people should hope for is a rationalisation in the development and organisation of the Mrieħel industrial estate. Otherwise, there is nothing to justify the destruction of agricultural land in one of the most fertile zones in Malta,” Sant said.

READ ALSO: Qormi farmers and residents raise red alert over Mriehel flyover

Sant has already joined chorus of disbelief at the plans that includes former President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, saying Malta could not keep allowing traffic to dictate land use. “We cannot allow traffic to determine the use of land that is unbuilt, if we really want to be able to nurture our national identity and environment. The more time passes, it is clear that Infrastructure Malta must become more transparent and accountable on its plans and projects.”

Farmers and residents in Ħal Qormi revealed plans to take swathes of private agricultural land in the hopes of building another flyover. The plans for a flyover were revealed by farmer Carmel Bonello with assistance from Moviment Graffitti, showing an added third lane to the Mrieħel bypass.

Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, herself from Ħal Qormi, spoke out on the years of hardships suffered by locals due to the heavy industrialisation of the area, with seven industrial zones surrounding the locality. “Is Infrastructure Malta aware that Hal Qormi has become a commercial center with unbridled development at the expense of irrigated land, with the immense loss of agricultural land, the loss of bread for farmers and the rape of an invaluable national historical heritage?”