Government coastal works in Ġnejna withdrawn after owners’ objections

Ian Borg’s Infrastructure Ministry has withdrawn an application for coastal protection works at Ġnejna beach, following objections by “the private owners of the beach and surrounding lands”, a ministry spokesperson confirmed.

The spokesperson insisted that the aim of the works were to install safety railings to improve public safety, following consultation with the Environment and Resources Authority. “The application was presented after we listened to the people who frequent this beautiful beach as well as the Mgarr local council, who in the past often lamented on dangers created by the dis-levels between the road, the sandy beach and the bay itself.”

But the ministry had to take note of the objection of the private owners of the beach and has now withdrawn the application while “appealing for more security in the public interest.”

The works foresaw the erection of a timber fence and concrete steps. In its submissions on the application ERA had asked the ministry for a “justification” for the proposed excavation works and concrete access stairs. ERA also demanded assurances that coastal protection works in Ġnejna will not be used to benefit illegal boathouses in the area.

The steps are being proposed in the area near the jetty leading to the boathouses in the area, which unlike those in Armier are located on land owned by private owners.

Din l-Art Ħelwa had questioned why part of the beach will be formally separated through the installation of the fence and warned that the size of Ġnejna beach will in effect be reduced.

Architect Tara Cassar warned that the proposed works would section off part of the beach already used as an informal carpark from the rest of the beach.

The planning application, which has now been withdrawn, foresaw the construction of rock armour, embankment, and rubble walls in different parts of the beach. Compacted granulated material excavated from the beach itself will be used to backfill another part of the site.