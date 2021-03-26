Ta’ Qali extension looks less like a ‘green, open space’ and just a concert venue

A 12,000sq.m recreational area in Ta’ Qali hat is doubling up as a concert area is looking less like the afforested park once billed as a “green space with 80,000 trees”.

In its approved state, the new Ta’ Qali park replaces a disused concrete plant with a lawned space opening into a stage area with erected lighting, and three underground walkways from the subterranean car park.

But the formalised appearance of the square ‘park’ is less green area and more concert arena, a fact pounced upon by environmental activists and social media commenters.

Like Haż-Żebbuġ councillor Steve Zammit Lupi, who posted a picture of London’s Hyde Park to show how a large afforested park can also host concerts, without excessive formalisation.

“One of the main highlights of the ‘National Park’ in Ta’Qali is the creation of concert facilities for mass entertainment events for 25,000 people standing on turf that needs millions of litres of water to sustain every year. The scope is commercial. Plenty of concrete paving features, along with artificial lighting and stone benches. To add on the construction of flyover bridges for bicycles and another large car park in Ta’ Qali.

“As Malta becomes increasingly urbanised, people are realising nature is a ‘need to have’, irrelevant where they live. People in Malta are craving for a large central open area where the culmination of the area is dominated by soiled pathways full of wild grass and canopy trees. That’s all! Is it too much to ask for?”

Environmental lawyer and activist Claire Bonello noted the lack of trees and extensive maintenance demanded by the park. “This is a plain lawn requiring lots of maintenance and water. No trees or shade or wilderness. The flyover is bleak,” she said, referring to the elevated cycling lane that runs alongside the park.

The former PD leader Anthony Buttigieg went further by stating that the proposed park “seems to indicate converting more greenery to concrete. We all know what his idea of a park is. All he needs to complete the pattern is to issue a rash of direct orders to the usual contractors.”

The comments were even more critical on transport minister Ian Borg’s Facebook page, where commenters complained about the evident commercialisation of the area.

Additionally, the new ‘park’ has to be taken in consideration of plans by the Planning Authority to rezone part of the area into a commercial development, to allow supermarkets and retail outlets on a run-down industrial area next to the Ta’ Qali national park. The Environment and Resources Authority has warned that the commercialization of the area will “hinder the possible designation of Ta’ Qali as a quiet area” under the requirements of the Environmental Noise Directive.

Indeed, the ERA is concerned that the proposed change in land use designation will reduce that much needed land intended for industrial uses. “This may contribute towards the displacement of future development pressures for certain industrial uses towards rural areas with consequential adverse impacts on the countryside, rural character and landscape.”

The Kamra tal-Periti had shot down the proposed revision as one directed more towards appeasing private landowners and facilitating their interests than achieving “any planning gains or safeguarding the national interest and that of the public at large.”

The Chamber said that while a number of commercial uses were being allowed, no allocation was made for sports facilities. The Chamber also lamented the lack studies assessing traffic impacts, parking provision requirements and environmental impacts.