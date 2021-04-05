PA ignores ERA, approves plans to turn Zabbar ruin into villa

The Planning Authority (PA) has approved the building of a 142sq.m villa and an adjacent swimming pool outside development zones despite the objections of the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA).

The existing roofed building has a footprint of 70sq.m. and an overall floor area of 130sq.m. But, as approved, the new building will have a floor area of 212sq.m over two floors.

The new villa will be located along Triq is-Sahhara, off Triq Bieb is-Sultan, 40 metres away from the development zone boundary for Zabbar in an area identified for road widening.

The area is characterised by relatively unspoilt agricultural land.

The Environment and Resources Authority had described the proposed development – which includes a swimming pool – as excessive within an ODZ area and one which would set a precedent for other developments.

The application proposed the demolition of the remaining wall of one of the original rooms due to its perilous state, the rehabilitation of the rest of the vernacular structures, and the construction of an extension and a 75sq.m pool area.

The case officer justified the extension arguing that the building visible in the 1978 aerial photos, and which has partly collapsed over time, accounted for a footprint of 105sq.m and an overall floor area of 165sq.m. This means that the new building will still protrude 37sq.m beyond the footprint of the original building.

The development was approved on the basis of a rural policy approved in 2014 which allows the “rehabilitation” of existing vernacular buildings constructed before 1978 outside the development zone.

The use of the building as a dwelling was proven through references to electoral registers dating to between 1939 and 1970, where the property was listed as a residence. The restoration works were also approved by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage.

As proposed in a draft issued for public consultation last year, the new rural policy will ensure that only buildings presently used as dwellings will be eligible for redevelopment. But the reform still has yet be concluded more than a year after being launched and seven months since a draft was issued for public consultation.