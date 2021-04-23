Hugo’s illegal burger kiosk attempts second regularisation bid

A mobile kiosk for the Hugo’s Burger Bar chain is hoping to get regularised by the Planning Authority despite having already been refused permission on its Għaxaq roadside stop for being a traffic hazard.

In what appears to be a case of stubborn persistence, Hugo’s CEO Luke Chetcuti has presented an identical application to one already rejected back in October 2020, to regularise the mobile kiosk, set in a corner between the Tal-Barrani road in Għaxaq and a very narrow lane.

Although having rejected it the first time around, the PA still validated a second identical application filed two months later in December.

And despite being built and sited without any permit, no enforcement order or daily fines have been issued by the Planning Authority.

Originally, the kiosk’s permit was rejected due to safety concerns from Transport Malta that the kiosk, located 12m off the Tal-Barrani arterial road, can cause congestion in this road, resulting in lack of visibility for drivers.

Contrary to planning policy, the materials and stand-out colours of the kiosk do not relate to the natural surroundings.

At 42sq.m, the kiosk also exceeds a 20sq.m limit for such mobile eateries. Planning rules state that kiosks should not be sited where they are likely to cause problems of congestion or interfere with visibility near road junctions, or where customers have to stand on the carriageway to be served.