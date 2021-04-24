Birżebbuġa council objects to nine-storey hotel

The Birżebbuġa local council is objecting to an additional two floors on the Sea Breeze Hotel over and above the seven storeys approved a year ago.

Over 500 objections have been presented against the proposed development.

The council warned that apart from the visual impact, the proposed development would negatively impact on photovoltaic panels on neighbouring rooftops. The council said the development would further exacerbate traffic problems in the area.

Moviment Graffitti, which is also objecting to the project, warned that if accepted, the application would create a precedent for more high-rise development, which would ruin the character of the seaside village of Birzebbugia.

The existing four-storey Sea Breeze guesthouse, owned by property and fishing magnate Charles Azzopardi, wants the addition of two storeys just nine months after obtaining a permit for a seven-storey hotel overlooking Pretty Bay.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had originally expressed its concern on the increase in the hotel’s height, due to its prominent location immediately next to the locality’s urban conservation area. It said that the hotel would visually dominate and condition the surrounding streetscape around Pretty Bay.

Even the Planning Authority’s case officer recommended a refusal due to the creation of an unsightly blank party wall.

Although the maximum height in the area is limited to five floors (17.5m), an additional two floors were approved under a policy allowing hotels two extra storeys over and above height limits. As approved in 2020, the new hotel will see an increase from the current 32 rooms to 86.

Following changes to the façade in new plans endorsed by the PA’s internal design panel, the seven-storey hotel was approved by the PA’s planning commission.