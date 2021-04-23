Hamrun mayor floats tantalising idea to pedestrianize locality’s main road

Hamrun’s main road is a hub of social and commercial activity but it is also heavily used by cars. But now, the locality’s mayor, Christian Sammut, has floated a tantalising idea to pedestrianize a stretch of the road to “prioritise people”.

Sammut posted on Facebook an artist’s impression created by Steve Compagno of how the main road could look if the section from St Paul’s Square to the San Gejtanu parish church is pedestrianised.

“What will your comments be if St Joseph High Road from St Paul’s Square to the San Gejtanu church will give priority to people and not cars? Parking will be removed and it will become a space for people and beautifying the road? If over the weekend the road will be restricted to people only? I believe that cars must not remain a priority… I believe we need a change in mentality and take decisions so that the centre of Hamrun is revived…” the mayor wrote in a Facebook post.

Xi jkunu l-KUMMENTI taghkom kieku 🤔🤔? ? Triq il-Kbira San Guzepp mill-Pjazza San Pawl sal-Knisja San Gejtanu terga... Posted by Christian Sammut on Friday, 23 April 2021

The reaction was overwhelmingly positive from those who commented on the post, although some did flag the traffic problem as a significant challenge.

He also found support from the mayor of Floriana, Davina Sammut Hili: “It is a big challenge, but nothing is impossible.”

Labour Party deputy leader Daniel Jose Micallef called it a “major challenge but undoubtedly the way forward”.

Other commenters said such a project would help regenerate the locality and yet others suggested the road closure first happen on a temporary basis to evaluate its impact.