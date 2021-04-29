PA ‘duty bound to intervene’ on illegal Gharghur shrine at Top Of The World

Malta’s Planning Authority – often accused of refusing to take meaningful action against powerful abusers – has famously declared it was “duty bound to intervene” to remove an illegal shrine erected on garigue in Gharghur.

The area in question, known as ‘Top of the World’ along Triq Għaxqet l-Għajn limits of Għargħur, is protected for its high landscape value. The structures, consisting of stones and concrete bricks cemented together, and a fishpond, were being erected over recent months.

“The PA acted within its remit when deciding on structures erected on public land without permission. It is the duty of the PA to ensure control on unnecessary sprawl in pristine undeveloped areas. If development requires permission, the Authority is required to take action against development carried out without permission.

“Since there was no permission for such development and it was not clear what additional development and structures were going to be erected, the Authority was duty bound to intervene.” No action was taken by the Authority as the contravener offered to remove the structures voluntarily. “The Authority would like to clarify that the niche located in the same area will remain untouched.”