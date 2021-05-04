Townhouses in St Paul’s Bay, a marker of the old town, face total demolition

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has expressed its “grave concern” at the proposed total demolition of a row of old townhouses in the vicinity of the Għajn Razul fountain in St Paul’s Bay, in an application presented by Ray Camilleri’s Camray Limited.

The townhouses are built in a similar style and design, with one of them also featuring a niche.

In October 2020, the developers were issued a permit for the redevelopment of the site to accommodate a shop and 16 apartments on six floors. While the permit foresaw the internal demolition of the townhouses and the excavation of a parking level, the façades of the townhouses was to be retained.

The Superintendence claims the PA had failed to address its concerns on the proposed basement due to its possible impact on the façade, when this application was approved.