NGOs balk at Calypso cave ‘makeover’ for souvenir shop and interpretation centre

The Environment and Resources Authority is calling on the Gozo ministry to “downscale” a 44sq.m ‘interpretation centre’ and souvenir shop atop Gozo’s fabled Calypso cave, limiting the size to the existing public convenience it is set to replace.

The proposed centre will include sanitary facilities on the promontory overlooking Ramla l-Ħamra, apart from new walkways and the “consolidation of the friable rock face.”

Whilst having “no major concerns” on the project itself, the environmental watchdog said the centre should be contained within the footprint of the existing structures. It requested a geotechnical study by experienced geologists and engineers on any potential adverse effects from stabilization works. “This will ensure the site is preserved with minimal and discrete interventions and at the same time manage to enhance the protection of the geological features from natural erosion.”

ERA wants discrete alternatives to bolts and wire mesh in stabilization works, and to pave the concrete stairs in local limestone.

Din l-Art Helwa also expressed its concern. “Such development will alter the ecologically sensitive area, while drastically increasing daily users and vehicular traffic. Such formalization may set a precedent for more development within this environmentally sensitive site.”

The Archaeological Society warned that further commercialisation will “encourage more development around this beauty spot.”

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage insisted the area derived its value “primarily from its relatively pristine condition”, which it said should be kept.

The Gozo ministry insists recent rock instability had led to the collapse of part of the cave, and that the works are primarily intended to consolidate the friable rock face and remove the existing danger.