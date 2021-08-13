Architects proposed ‘natural’ design that retained olive trees for Mosta garden

An alternative design submitted for an urban greening competition, proposed retaining more trees for the new Mosta garden that will replace a derelict field once tended by farmer Ċikku Fenech.

Architectural designers Nidum and Halmann Vella proposed a design with minimal impact on the field of over 100 mature olive trees, to instead make certain pockets of the field more accessible.

The design proposes a wide walkway that connects perpendicular streets, and integrates playground infrastructure into the dense foliage of the field.

It is a remarkable contrats to the formalised, paved render of the public garden that is being proposed by Greenserve, the government’s urban greening agency.

“Our scope was twofold: to minimize any impact on the existing grove, and instead enhance the sites’ biodiversity using local flora and fauna, while making small pockets below the olives more accessible,” Nidum said on their Facebook page. “The grove, remaining untouched, becomes the heart of a new public space that instead extends across the road to create a wider public realm.”

The garden would be turned into ‘an outdoor museum of botanical sciences’, as an incubator of local biodiversity, while being encircled by public space that prioritises pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users, to guarantee slow, leisurely mobility on a neighbourhood scale.

Nidum said their proposal was a way of making public spaces sustainable, resilient, but “as variable as nature itself, capable of accommodating the new dynamics of changing exigencies of future generations.”

Three sites in Qormi, Ħamrun and Mosta were earmarked for a €3 million urban greening project, with the winning designs to be selected following a public call. The initiative is piloted by the environment ministry in collaboration with the Kamra tal-Periti, while the funds are being allocated from the proceeds received from the sale of passports, the NSDP.

Nidum said that the contest was an opportunity to demonstrate how urban planning can be redirected away from the creation of solid forms and instead to prioritise “empty” ones and turn them into usable ‘natural’ spaces: “A new paradigm, where gardens and green environments are simultaneously enjoyable, but also able to safeguard and promote the biodiversity of nature within our towns.”

A Facebook poll by MaltaToday also found that practically four in five respondents were not at all pleased by the design selected for the Mosta garden, and instead preferred a more natural look.