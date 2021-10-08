Paceville: scheduled Wilga Street could be set for three-storey rise

An entire row of nine, scheduled townhouses on Paceville’s Wilġa Street are being proposed for an additional two floors, in a bid to avoid blank party walls.

But the uniform design could still impact on the charm of the low-lying buildings, setting a precedent for other neighbourhoods characterised by similar buildings.

As proposed, the application seeks to raise the building height of the existing scheduled townhouses in “a uniform architectural vocabulary reaching the adjacent blank third-party walls”.

Originally, resident Priscilla Calleja requested the addition of two floors to transform her property into a guesthouse back in 2017, but it was recommended for refusal following the objection of the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage. In 2018, Planning Authority chairperson Johann Buttigieg proposed an outline application to be instead submitted for the whole stretch of scheduled properties, to determine the building height and external appearance, and avoid piecemeal development.

Buttigieg noted that the outline application will cover an area well beyond the applicant’s property and will act as a masterplan for the whole area.

Now Calleja has applied to add three new floors on all townhouses, declaing she was not the owner of the entire site but that other owners had been informed and granted consent.

The two-storey, early 20th century townhouses are scheduled at Grade 2 because of their architectural and historical value. This scheduling normally precludes demolition or significant alterations.

In 2017 the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had warned that the proposed increase in height will alter the façade of the scheduled property, with a consequent impact on the streetscape and on the adjacent scheduled properties. The latest solution would remove the impact on adjacent properties but would still alter the façade of the property.