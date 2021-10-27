Cultural heritage watchdog ignored on seven-storey Xlendi development

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage (SCH) has firmly objected to a seven-storey development overlooking Xlendi bay, warning that the proposed increase in height will impact how the side of the valley is viewed in the wider context of the historic village.

The cultural heritage authority is regularly consulted on planning applications but its frequent objections are often overruled by planning boards.

The permit issued to Joseph Attard foresees the demolition of the existing building, the construction of a restaurant at ground floor level and first floor level, four overlying apartments and washrooms on a setback floor level.

In comments sent to the Planning Authority before the permit was issued the SCH had warned that the development will have a “significant negative visual impact” on the nearby natural coastline which is specifically scheduled for its scenic value and recognised as an ‘Area of High Landscape Value’. The SCH also warned that approval of this application would set a precedent for the loss of the last remaining part of Xlendi where one can still find a degree of “legibility of the natural setting”.

In contrast, a previous permit issued in 2015 that added one floor and a receded floor on top of the existing building, still preserved some legibility of the natural setting which was not the case with the application in question.

The SCH described the area occupied by the restaurants as a “cluster of buildings at the water’s edge that has still kept some degree of scale, evoking the traditional fishing village and preserving the visual interaction between the sea, the village and the valley side” which “still effectively preserves a significant cultural landscape”. The SCH also insisted on the retention of the existing façade and asked for photomontages of the proposed development as would be seen from different viewpoints. No such photomontages were ever presented.

But the arguments raised by Malta’s authority on cultural heritage were practically ignored by the case officer who simply noted that the area where the development was proposed is not an Urban Conservation Area and that the Planning Directorate is of the opinion that the building to be demolished does not have any particular features, which are worthy of retention. Moreover the proposed height of the building was in line with the height limitation for Xlendi (22 meters).

But the case officer still recommended a refusal. As proposed, the development did not conform to the “official alignment plan for the area” i.e the interface of the building and the road, and therefore runs counter to objectives of the Strategic Plan for Environment and Development which aims for the protection and enhancement of the character and amenity of urban areas”.

But the Planning Commission then chaired by Simon Saliba overruled the case officer saying that the development was justified in view of “the site context”. Saliba was removed from his post after cutting off the microphone of an activist who was objecting to a development in Kalkara.

The Environment and Resources Authority failed to object to the development. While noting the proximity of the development to a Special Area of Conservation it added that it had no particular environmental impact in view of the location of site within the development zone in an area characterised by development commitments.