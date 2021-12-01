Qawra lido excavation: four months to clear debris from massive AX project

The AX project replacing its three Qawra lidos to make way for a 220-space car park will involve the excavation of over 40,400 cubic metres of rock.

A total of 71,000cb.m of excavated material will be produced by the commercial development of the Seashells, Luzzu and Sunny Coast lidos.

Excavation is expected to take place over four months, with seven to 13 truckloads a day taking out debris.

The visually-imposing development will see parts of the 13,000sq.m coastline rehabilitated.

The project will have five food outlets at street level, together with conference facilities and retail spaces, piazzas and gardens. A number of African tamarix trees, fig trees and pine trees will be replanted in the redeveloped site. Another two restaurants and conference facilities will be at mezzanine level, and other conference facilities will be placed at the lido area.

AX Group says the development will improve the area’s character, last built as a lido in the 1980s, with particular attention given to the way the sea-wall looks from the sea, using adequate materials and colours. Concrete accretions bordering the Sunny Coast lido will be removed and the rocky coast rehabilitated.

A project statement from ADI Consultants recommends careful consideration of lighting to minimise disturbance to seabirds in the area.

Works in the 1980s had already resulted in the destruction of salt pans in the area. The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage said any remnants uncovered in excavations would be too damaged to preserve.