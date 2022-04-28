Bulky Ramla Bay hotel extension will radically change Marfa views

Six years after issuing a permit for a controversial, heart-shaped extension to the Ramla Bay Hotel, the Planning Authority is set to approve another application to replace the adjacent four-floor hotel originally designed by Richard England, with three, large seven-storey blocks.

A case officer report endorsed by the PA’s development directorate is commending the design of the Ramla extension of, which will drastically change the iconic views of Marfa as seen from the Gozo Ferry. The Planning Board will take a final decision on May 5.

As proposed by architect Ray Demicoli, who also designed the first phase approved in 2016, the new development will comprise 400 guest rooms, a banqueting area, restaurants and new kitchen facilities, gym and indoor swimming pool, car park facilities, and new landscaping. The new development will complement the 100 apartments approved in 2019.

The report advises the Planning Board to approve the second phase, describing the design as an “innovative” one, which will contribute “to a new lively and livable high-quality accommodation standard.”

According to the report, “the landmark building will merge within its context due to the organic shapes extruded from the morphology of the promontory.”

But these conclusions contrast with the verdict of the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage in February, following the publication of the first photomontages of the project.

The changes, which include the removal of a restaurant block near the coast, fall short of the more radical changes requested by the SCH which called for a lessening of the proposed heights and a considerable redesign and terracing of the development.

The SCH had warned that views of Marfa as seen from Comino and from seacraft in the Gozo Channel will forever “be conditioned and marred by the enormous volume extending above the existing skyline.”

Malta’s cultural heritage watchdog warned that this development will “subvert the current and longstanding perception of Malta as seen from the ‘il-Fliegu’ crossing”.

The Superintendence highlighted the cultural heritage significance of this visual experience that is “being eradicated” noting that the perception and legibility of this ridge is a longstanding experience contributing to the perception and identity of Malta.

The Superintendence considered the visual impact “to be negative, lessening the scenic and landscape value of this tract of coastline, and further prejudicing the cultural landscape within this area”.

The PA’s Development Management Directorate replied by saying that the issues raised by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage in terms of visual aspect fall within the remit of the Planning Authority.

But a visual impact assessment on the latest plans and photomontages conducted by ADI consultants still deems the impact on views from the Gozo ferry to be of “major significance.”

According to the report, compared to the present situation from the viewpoint, “the scheme appears bulkier and, although it remains within the site footprint, the perception is of a larger structure that has spatially extended.”