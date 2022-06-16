Repubblika asks Planning Commissioner to investigate Joseph Portelli's ODZ pool permit

NGO Repubblika wrote a letter, asking Commissioner for the Environment and Planning Alan Saliba, to investigate the Planning Authority's permit grant for Joseph Portelli's Marsalforn valley pool.

Construction tycoon Joseph Portelli was granted a permit to build a pool in Xagħra, extending out into Marsalforn Valley, as part of an eight-storey development.

"We kindly ask you to investigate the whole process, the decision and everything related to the grantin of the permit by the Planning Authority with the regards to the application PA/7509/21 for the construction of a pool and surrounding rubble wall and landscaping with apartment block approved in PA/9803/18," Repubblika said.

Through its President Robert Aquilina, Repubblika asked Saliba's office and that of the Ombudsman to provide concrete and effective proposals on how the right of the Maltese state to safeguard the landscape, and to conserve the environment for future generations, could be safeguarded.

"The rule of law is threatened by the proximity of those with money and the politicians," Repubblika said, making reference to past statements by former MDA President Sandro Chetcuti and Portelli himself, where they admitted to having close ties with politicians.

It also said that the rights of the citizens to have institutions that safeguard the common good, should be safeguarded.

“We are very worried that the promoter of the project, that we are asking you to investigate, insists that he has the government’s blessing [...] We believe that the current situation is grievous,” Repubblika said.

