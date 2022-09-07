Sannat gets more flats after Portelli-linked application gets go ahead

A block of apartments in Sannat linked to developer Joseph Portelli has been approved by the Planning Authority in another case of ‘salami slicing’ of adjacent building applications.

The application approved on Wednesday by the planning commission is for five maisonettes, 15 flats over three levels and three additional residences on top of an existing block.

Although relatively a small development, it is the fourth application on the same street by the same business partners – Portelli, Mark Agius and Daniel Refalo – for the total development of more than 100 apartments in the locality.

Environmentalists have described this as another example of ‘salami slicing’, whereby developers submit separate applications for projects that are adjacent to each other to avoid more rigorous scrutiny of larger projects.

The approved application is for a site that is partially on undeveloped land but which was included in the development boundaries in 2006.

During the planning meeting, Moviment Graffitti activist Rachel Baldacchino highlighted what she termed as the developer’s deceptive tactic of presenting the project as a standalone development.

She said the application was cause for concern since the development was metres away from the protected Sannat cliffs and the construction of so many apartments would destroy the village fabric.

Baldacchino also raised concern since part of the development would take up valuable farmland.

Architect Joseph Bondin for the developer said that he sympathised with objectors’ arguments on the need to safeguard natural land but insisted the site in question had formed part of the development zone since the formation of the 2006 local plans.

He said the development was on a corner with an existing building and there was no valid reason at law to vote against the application.

The application was approved by board members Stephania Baldacchino and Mireille Fsadni.