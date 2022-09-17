Qala local council appeals Joseph Portelli's ODZ swimming pools in Qala

The Qala local council has filed an appeal against the development of two large swimming pools in an outside development zone by developer Joseph Portelli.

In a statement on Saturday, Qala’s mayor Paul Buttigieg said that his council filed the appeal to overturn a “massive lagoon-like pool”, which excavation had already started without the necessary permits.

“The Planning Commission chaired by Martin Camilleri approved this take up of ODZ land by Joseph Portelli's company despite the fact that ERA had objected,” Buttigieg said.

The Planning Authority (PA) had eventually granted permission for the sanctioning of the development.

The local council’s appeal was filed with the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal, in which it argued that PA was complicit in the “abusive development”.

“It is clear that the Planning Authority was complicit in allowing the laying of the ground work for two huge pools which will formalize the ODZ, are alien to the vernacular rural character of the area and will cement the PA’s reputation for permitting the sanctioning of abusive development, despite the clear breaches of policy.”

Both pools form part of wider plans to build a 164-apartment residential complex in the quaint Gozo village. Portelli split the project across five separate planning applications, bypassing requirements for an environmental impact assessment.

Buttigieg said that the Planning Commission was ignoring the law, the Environment and Resources Authority and the environment.

“The Qala Local Council will persist in challenging these terrible decisions on behalf of the community and all who genuinely care for the environment.”