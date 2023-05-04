Under pressure PA postpones decision on block next to Ta’ Kola windmill

The Planning Authority has once again postponed taking a decision on the development of a four-storey apartment block 30 meters away from the Ta’ Kola windmill and 260m from the Ġgantija World Heritage Site.

The postponement is meant to give developer Mark Xerri more time to redesign the four-storey apartment block, by reducing the height of each floor in a way that it is more in line with the existing streetscape characterised by two storey townhouses.

Moreover, the revised design is to mitigate the impact of a blank party wall on the adjacent property.

Before the decision to postpone was taken the developers’ architect had already expressed willingness to reduce the overall building height and to redesign the façade to make it conform more with the existing street scape.

While board chairman Emmanuel Camilleri initially suggested that the project should be approved in principle with the plans being approved at a later stage, other board members pointed out that since the changes will involve a reduction in height, a postponement was inevitable.

The application presented by Mark Xerri proposed the d a maisonette with swimming pool, two two-car garages at ground floor level and six apartments at first, second and third-floor levels in Triq il-Mitħna.

During the sitting, journalist Victor Borg drew comparisons with a permit in Santa Lucija which was recently revoked by the law courts as it was in breach of policies protecting areas with a uniform streetscape.

He also poked holes in the case officer report recommending approval, disputing the claim that the area was characterised by buildings of different levels, noting that Triq il-Mitħna consists of two storey townhouses.

Claria Cutajar from Moviment Graffitti warned that approval will create a domino effect on other applications of the area.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had issued its clearance for the development arguing that photomontages submitted by the developer do not indicate any significant impact on the perception of the windmill.

