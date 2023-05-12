Listed Marsaxlokk buildings targeted for hotel

A partly-listed Marsaxlokk building just 30m off the parish church and inside the urban conservation area, is being earmarked for a 40-room hotel.

No major changes are envisaged for the 19th century façades of the building, except for an added set-back floor. But three private pools, a larger common pool, dining areas, and some rooms will protrude into the property’s back garden.

The three townhouses are still listed as examples of 19th century vernacular architecture that contribute to the character of the streetscape of the road leading up to Marsaxlokk church. Protected since 1995, such Grade 2 buildings cannot be demolished but internal alterations and sensitive additions can be allowed if deemed compatible with the existing fabric of the building.

Landowner Vincent Curmi had requested a permit 20 years ago to demolish “small parts” of the complex, retaining most of the façade to accommodate 11 new dwellings, all extending into the backyard.

The request was squarely rejected in 2011 due to the take-up of the yard, deemed a green lung for the Marsaxlokk UCA.

But the decision was then partly revoked by the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal in 2014, because the refusal was issued before a decision on Curmi’s request to de-list the protection of the houses – that decision had been pending since 2005.

A year later, the government removed a neighbouring building, also belonging to Curmi, from the list of protected buildings which cannot be demolished because of its dilapidated state.

The scheduling was however retained for the adjacent four buildings. No further attempt was made to develop the site until Curmi presented the latest hotel application.