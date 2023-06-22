Santa Luċija sports commercialisation project threatens green areas

Santa Luċija residents are up in arms over a vote taken by their local council in favour of the development on the surrounding confines of the football pitch, that will include a hostel, retail and food and beverage outlets.

Residents on Facebook said the Santa Luċija council had voted in favour despite an independent survey it had commissioned among residents, registering 53% opposition to the project.

The development was submitted by the Santa Luċija Football Club to develop the existing football pitch and the surrounding area of Dawret it-Torri, Vjal l-Oleandri and Triq Begonja.

But the sports development will remove much of the surrounding green areas, to develop a FIFA-approved football pitch and spectator stand, complete with media area and control room, the football clubhouse, a hostel for visiting teams, undergound car park, indoor swimming pool, gym and spa, common dining and entertainment areas, as well as a conference space, childcare centre, and retail and food and beverage areas.

The project was recommended for approval by the Planning Authority’s case officer and now awaits a decision by the PA board.

The entire development will rise to three storeys, and as noted by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage, it will intensify the take-up of the existing green areas with a potential impact on the existing urban environment.

In the upper parts facing on Vjal l-Oleandri and Dawret it-Torri, which are zoned as ‘Green Areas’ in the local plan, the proposal includes a series of buildings.