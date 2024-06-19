Corinthia Group seeks permit to develop Marsa match factory site

The Corinthia group has presented a new application to knock down the disused match factory in Marsa to make way for a commercial six-storey building.

The plans were submitted by the subsidiary company CPHCL Ltd and foresee the dismantlement of the factory’s facade and its reconstruction as part of the new building.

The proposed development will have a contemporary design characterised by hard stone cladding, white and brown aluminium louvers, alucobond panels and steel mesh.

Designed by architect Edwin Mintoff, the new building involves the excavation of the 6,923sq.m site and the construction of three levels of underground parking, a restaurant at ground level and five overlying office floors. A retail establishment set on two floors is also being proposed.

Some of the trees which screen most of the existing building from sight will be uprooted to make way for the more imposing building.

Originally, in a first application filed in 2019, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage had called for the preservation of the façade of the match factory, which was then earmarked for demolition.

The disused factory, which dates back to 1950, was left abandoned but in its submissions the Superintendence said it recognises that it has a degree of architectural and historical value.

Another six-storey office block is also being proposed by Neville Agius on a neighbouring site previously earmarked for a 16-storey high tower.