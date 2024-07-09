Attard residents oppose private school on land zoned for sports facilities

24 years since a sports complex was given planning approval, the area of over 5,600 square metres is now being earmarked for the development of a private school.

But the zoning application, in which Quality Schools International is requesting planners to allow the site for the development of a five-storey school and private open spaces, will be a radical departure from the local plan’s current allowances.

Originally, in 2000 the Planning Authority had approved the construction of a public sports complex – a football ground, basketball court, tennis courts, and volleyall court on the land between Triq ir-Rużell and Triq Xatbet l-Art.

The parcel of land was subsequently expropriated only to be released back to the former owners in 2012, a spokesperson for the Lands Authority told MaltaToday. Only a small portion of land that is still indicated as government property and its status is being currently verified.

Still, the local plan approved in 2006 and which remains in force, designated the land for the development of a ‘sports area’, making it impossible for the owners to sell the land on to developers for the construction of apartment blocks.

Development on sports areas remains strictly regulated by a specific policy which states that only development that is complementary to the land’s function as a sports area, can be allowed. The local plans also states that the provision of sports and recreational areas in this part of Malta “is severely lacking” and therefore such land “requires protection from development”.

But last month, QSI requested that the area be rezoned for its private development – 58% of the land for a five-storey school (3,300sq.m) and the rest be left for “private open spaces” – a radical departure from the local plan which effectively only allows sports facilities in the area.

The land in question is adjacent to the locality’s Tumas Dingli Primary School, which is at present struggling to cope with the increase in students from the area.

It remains arguable whether the PA can change the designation of the site without changing the local plans themselves. There have been past occasions where the PA accepted to change the kind of commercial development envisaged in the local plan, with new uses. One such case involved the Decathlon store in Qormi, on a site originally earmarked for warehouses and later rezoned first for a home for the elderly, and subsequently for retail development.

But on other occasions the PA’s Executive Council had refused zoning applications involving major changes to the local plan, insisting that its remit was strictly limited to minor amendments to the local plan such as changes in building alignment.

Needs of local school should come first

Not all residents are opposed to changing the local plan to reflect present-day educational needs, possibly by allocating part of the land in question for the expansion of Attard’s government school and the rest for sports facilities.

Noting that developing the land for a school was preferable to residential apartments, one teacher from the Attard school told MaltaToday. However, they insisted that the land should be accorded to the government school. “The local school, which is regarded as one of the best state schools in Malta, is struggling with demographic pressures due to the continuously growing population... it would make more sense for the State to reclaim this land for this purpose.”

The teacher proposed that instead of allowing a development accommodating the needs of a minority of rich parents who can afford sending their children to what he described as a “very expensive elite school”, the area could incorporate both the sports facilities envisaged in the local plan and a limited expansion of the public school which he described as the “pride of Attard”.

Green Party opposes rezoning

Newly-elected Green Party councillor Ralph Cassar is committed to ensure the land in question designated as a ‘sports area’ is not rezoned to accommodate a private school.

He notes that since 2006 – when the Central Malta Local Plan was issued – the population of Attard had continued to increase partly as a result of the 2006 rationalisation “disaster” – the extension of Malta’s building zones – which contributed to an intensification of development.

But community facilities, including urban recreational and open spaces, had not kept up with the intense urbanisation of the locality.

Demands on the school have only increased, and adequate space is a challenge. “In my book the needs of the state school should trump other uses. A local state school is not just ‘buildings’, but greenery, outdoors natural areas for outdoor learning and play, cultural, recreational and sports facilities which can also be used by the community... the priority use for the land in the area should be the present and future needs of the state primary school and the community,” Cassar told MaltaToday.

Ownership issues

QSI, which already runs its school on the Duramblat Road on the outskirts of Attard and Mosta near Ta’ Qali, is not the sole owner of the Attard land, but has informed the site owners of its intention to apply for a future planning permit.

Still, one of the site’s owners has already objected to the development, noting that while being informed of the zoning application by registered letter, he did not issue his consent for the application, which would encroach on a small part of his property along Triq Xatbet l-Art.

Most of the site that currently consists of agricultural fields is now privately-owned after the government released back the land to its original owners in 2012 after a botched expropriation.

Over 50 objections have been presented against the rezoning of the land, with most residents expressing concern on the traffic impact of the proposal. MaltaToday is informed that the Attard local council will be discussing the development after it reconvenes after recent elections.

QSI, the private school behind the zoning application, forms part of a group of 35 international schools offering education in the English language, in a number of countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, South and North America.

The organisation’s world headquarters is located in Naxxar.