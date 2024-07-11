Ombudsman calls for strict enforcement of outdoor seating concessions

Ombudsman Joseph Zammit McKeon and the Commissioner for Environment and Planning, Alan Saliba have welcomed the operation carried out by officials from the Malta Tourism Authority, the Planning Authority, the Lands Authority, and the police to restore order in St George’s Square, Rabat, Gozo so that outdoor occupation of the square does not exceed the approved 111 square metres in concessions.

The Commissioner for Environment and Planning had written to the Commissioner of Police to take immediate action with the assistance of the authorities responsible for regulating and enforcing the use of outside tables and chairs by catering establishments.

The Office of the Ombudsman has been actively addressing the concerns arising from the lack of enforcement of outdoor dining regulations. “The Ombudsman and the Commissioner for Environment and Planning appeal for long-term solutions to enforce regulations on outside tables and chairs,” the Ombudsman’s office said.

Moviment Graffitti, which coordinated residents’ protests on the St George’s Square concessions with the local parish, the La Stella Philharmonic Society, and Il-Ħaġar Museum, said they hoped the authorities will continue carrying out serious monitoring and enforcement of the concessions.

“Despite the existence of a masterplan regulating the space in this square, establishments had overcrowded the square to the great detriment of the people and public access.

“This problem not only affects St. George’s Square but is widespread in many other localities. Authorities need to step up and take action in other public spaces that are being choked by commercial establishments.”