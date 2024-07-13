ADPD files objection to application to build private school on land meant for sports facilities

An official objection has been filed by ADPD to an application to build a private school on a 5,666 square metre tract of land in Attard that had previously been earmarked for State school sports facilities.

Addressing a press conference outside the plot of land in question, ADPD - The Green Party Chairperson Sandra Gauci highlighted the fact that, according to the local plans the land had been intended to be used for sports facilities, but that there was now an application to convert the use of the land to build a private school.

This application would substantially reduce the area where sports facilities can be built for community use in Attard, and compromise the local community’s access to sports facilities, said the party, adding that no studies on the proposed project’s impact on the community had been submitted with the application.

“As a result of this application, the interests of the community are now in conflict with private interests. It is important to note that the community has been promised that this site will be allocated for sports facilities, not once but twice. In fact, the government was in the process of acquiring the land and compensating the owners twenty years ago, but instead of proceeding with the sports facilities project, everything was put on hold and eventually the site was returned to the original owners. Yet, this application has now been submitted in spite of the fact that the local plans are clear about the use of the land,” ADPD said in a statement on Saturday.

In view of this, the party said, Attard local councillor and ADPD General Secretary Ralph Cassar had presented an objection to the application, on behalf of a number of residents.

Cassar said the council was aware of the Attard primary school’s actual needs. “The Attard state primary school needs more facilities, including access to open spaces, educational spaces and facilities for physical activity specifically for children. The councillor said he was proposing facilities for different sports in the heart of the growing community, requesting the government to take “immediate action to ensure the public use of the only piece of land next to the primary school.“

“We ask the Minister of Education as to what are the long-term plans to ensure that the state school has the necessary space in the interest of public education. And where is the commitment to planning in the interest of the community?”

Cassar said it was clear that Attard’s community facilities, including recreational and open urban spaces, had not kept pace with the intensification of development. “The local state school, and the facilities it offers to the whole community, is a priority for me,” said Cassar.

“Ultimately our proposal is that the land in the area should be prioritised for the present and future needs of the state primary school and the community. What are the authorities and the government going to do? Will they give in to speculators and private interests against the letter and spirit of the local plan?”



