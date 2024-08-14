Photomontages reveal visual impact of Toyota showroom development

A visual amenity impact assessment (VAIA) for a proposed eight-storey development slated to take the place of the Toyota showroom in Ħaż-Żebbuġ, is recommending a reduction in heights.

The eight-storey block is set to rise to 31m, but the VAIA called for a reduction that would lessen the impact on views from the Mdina Road bypass, and from the roundabout next to the De Rohan arch.

The report presented to the Planning Authority in April 2024 shows that the development will have an impact of major significance on seven of the 14 viewpoints studied.

This does not mean that the development will necessarily have a negative impact, with the report itself noting that in some instances the development could create a visual interest in the poor townscape that is visible from the Mdina Road bypass.

As proposed by Michael Debono Ltd, the new development will consist of an 8-storey block on the western portion of the site, overlooking Mdina Road to the north and Triq Ġanni Bonniċi to the west, and a four-storey block in the eastern portion of the site, overlooking Siġġiewi Road.

The buildings surrounded by open spaces will include 20,500sq.m of offices, 6,300sq.m of retail, over 1,100sq.m for food and beverage establishments and a 961sq.m supermarket.

The assessment by ADI Consultancy was requested by the Planning Authority (PA) with to study the impact of the proposed development on the Toyota Showroom on the townscape, and the Grade 1 scheduled De Rohan arch.

The report concludes that despite various changes already made to minimise the massing of the proposed building, the latest study based on photomontages from 14 different viewpoints “highlight the need for further redesign to mitigate the changes to the views where moderate to major impacts have been identified.”

Such a redesign “would involve the further reduction in the height” of the highest block and greater “attention to the massing of the upper levels.”

The development is set to replace the existing two and three-storey Toyota showroom and adjacent buildings.

Reacting to the visual impact assessment, the PA’s Design Advisory Committee – which advises the authority on design issues – said that although it is is not averse to the proposal, it “cannot but notice” that the project will have “major and significant impacts” which require “mitigatory measures” to reduce its overall impact.

Judging from the photomontages the new development will be mostly visible from the Mdina Road bypass from a northwest direction.

But while noting that the development will result in a large change to the view, the consultants concluded that from this angle the new building will reduce the prominence of the exposed party walls of the building in front of it and will create “some visual interest in the view where the quality of the existing townscape is relatively poor.”

Another major impact is registered on the view towards the new buildings from the junction of Vjal il-Helsien with the De Rohan roundabout. Presently this view is still dominated by the Grade 1 scheduled De Rohan arch, even if the traditional visual setting is already significantly compromised.

The new development will rise above the residential terrace on the left of the De Rohan arch, introducing its modern form within the visual setting of this Grade 1 scheduled heritage feature.

Although the De Rohan arch will remain the tallest townscape feature, the new building will “draw the eye”, the VAIA warns.

The development is also expected to have an impact of major significance from Triq Wied Is-Sewda which passes through the countryside in Attard and Qormi.

The development will result in “a large change to the view, by introducing a substantially higher and bulkier building on the skyline, breaking the skyline and drawing the eye”, a change that will significantly accentuate the urban townscape and reduce the rural character of the view.