Former Ursuline Sisters convent in Bormla to be converted into boutique guesthouse

A post-war building in Bormla which served as a convent for the religious order of the Ursuline Sisters has been granted development permission by the Planning Commission for its conversion into a boutique guest house.

The approved works to the re-adapted 17 room guest house will not adversely affect its character and no features of architectural importance will be negatively impacted, the Planning Authority (PA) said.

Works involve minor internal alterations, the addition of a sign on the main façade, extensions to the first and third-floor levels (without the creation of new floors), and the construction of a pool at roof level.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage did not object to the proposal.

Located in a historically rich area, the building itself is situated within the Urban Conservation Area (UCA) of Bormla, which preserves the historical and architectural character of the town. Despite being a post-war structure, the Ursuline Institute contributes to the unique blend of old and newer architecture that defines the area.

“The building has played a prominent role in the community as a landmark and has some degree of architectural significance due to its design, which complements its surroundings,” a PA statement read. “This change will adapt the building for hospitality use while preserving its architectural integrity and respecting its location within the urban conservation framework.”